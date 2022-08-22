Sign up
Photo 650
Reflections
I'm not sure what species of ducks these are. They are about mallard size but doesn't have the typical mallard coloring or bill color. Possibly Black Ducks.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
4
1
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th August 2022 10:22am
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cant help you with the naming. Beautiful ducks tho, nice reflection of them in the water.
August 23rd, 2022
GaryW
Love the colors and the reflection.
August 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 23rd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Their bodies are so big as compared to their heads. Nice reflections
August 23rd, 2022
