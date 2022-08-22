Previous
Reflections by cwbill
Photo 650

Reflections

I'm not sure what species of ducks these are. They are about mallard size but doesn't have the typical mallard coloring or bill color. Possibly Black Ducks.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cant help you with the naming. Beautiful ducks tho, nice reflection of them in the water.
August 23rd, 2022  
GaryW
Love the colors and the reflection.
August 23rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 23rd, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Their bodies are so big as compared to their heads. Nice reflections
August 23rd, 2022  
