Photo 651
Camouflage Moth
This guy was on the side of my house this morning. I'm sure if it landed on tree bark nobody would ever see it, but then I wouldn't have seen it.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
1
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
646
647
648
97
649
650
651
98
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd August 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful details.
August 24th, 2022
