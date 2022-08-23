Previous
Camouflage Moth by cwbill
Photo 651

This guy was on the side of my house this morning. I'm sure if it landed on tree bark nobody would ever see it, but then I wouldn't have seen it.
23rd August 2022

Bill

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful details.
August 24th, 2022  
