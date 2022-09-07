Previous
Potomac River by cwbill
Potomac River

This was taken just outside of Washington DC. It is amazing how quickly you can get out of a major city and into wild areas.
7th September 2022

Bill

Brian ace
Splendid landscape. I like the leading line created by the log in the foreground and the dramatic clouds.
September 9th, 2022  
