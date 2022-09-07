Sign up
Photo 661
Potomac River
This was taken just outside of Washington DC. It is amazing how quickly you can get out of a major city and into wild areas.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
762
photos
77
followers
75
following
Brian
ace
Splendid landscape. I like the leading line created by the log in the foreground and the dramatic clouds.
September 9th, 2022
