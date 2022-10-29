Previous
Light Up My Face by cwbill
Photo 681

Light Up My Face

This Great Blue Heron flew up to this branch which allowed it to sit in the very early morning sun. I liked how it's face was lit up.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Bill

@cwbill
Barb
Nice!
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C
Beautiful
October 30th, 2022  
