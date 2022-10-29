Sign up
Photo 681
Light Up My Face
This Great Blue Heron flew up to this branch which allowed it to sit in the very early morning sun. I liked how it's face was lit up.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
2
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
781
photos
75
followers
73
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th October 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Nice!
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
October 30th, 2022
