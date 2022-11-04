Sign up
Photo 695
Early Art
This is a shot at some early Native American artwork. This does show that the inhabitants of this land were not living in a subsistence way. They had enough food and housing to give them some extra time to make these pictograms.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
3
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
795
photos
76
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th September 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Excellent shot of the pictographs - they're not easy to make show up.
November 5th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
I really like how you composed this
November 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Looks like aliens were there and they were drawing pictures of them. Great shot.
November 5th, 2022
