Early Art by cwbill
Early Art

This is a shot at some early Native American artwork. This does show that the inhabitants of this land were not living in a subsistence way. They had enough food and housing to give them some extra time to make these pictograms.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Milanie ace
Excellent shot of the pictographs - they're not easy to make show up.
November 5th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
I really like how you composed this
November 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Looks like aliens were there and they were drawing pictures of them. Great shot.
November 5th, 2022  
