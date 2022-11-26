Previous
Next
Little Country Church by cwbill
Photo 746

Little Country Church

I passed this little country church while in the mountains of North Carolina. I had to pull over and capture it.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely pic
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise