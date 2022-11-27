Sign up
Photo 747
The Blue Ridge Mountains
You can see how the mountains got their name. This is the view from the back of the Biltmore. I can't imagine how beautiful it must look in the fall. I might have to make more trips to see the beauty of this area.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
848
photos
75
followers
73
following
204% complete
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
741
742
101
743
744
745
746
747
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th November 2022 3:28pm
