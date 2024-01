Splash Of Color

I was quite surprised to see this Eastern Meadowlark in Central Ohio in January. Luckily it turned and faced me showing that beautiful breast color. It looks like I just colored the bird but it was located on an area that had been burned taking away any ground color. I have taken about a year off because of family issues. Hope 2024 is a better year which allows me to get back into photography. Also I just got a new Nikon z8 to play with.