Sandhill Crane Headshot by cwbill
Photo 751

Sandhill Crane Headshot

Today I got to see 3 Sandhill Cranes up close and personal. My wife and I were birding in the Cleveland area and had quite a bit of luck. I will post more photos in the next few days.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Bill

@cwbill
