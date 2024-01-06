Sign up
Previous
Photo 755
I'm Looking At You
There was a small group of White Tailed Deer which posed for me. I am so happy with the new camera, especially with it's low light capability. This was shot just before sundown with overcast skies in a woods. It did help that the deer stayed still.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
2
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes I'd be thrilled with this shot too!
January 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
January 7th, 2024
