Previous
Northern Cardinal by cwbill
Photo 756

Northern Cardinal

I tried to think of a good title for this shot but just couldn't. This guy was waiting it's turn to come to the feeders at our local park. Such a beautiful bird.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
January 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful light!
January 8th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful bird, beautiful capture and red and green as a bonus
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise