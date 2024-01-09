Previous
Beautiful Blue Jay by cwbill
Photo 758

Beautiful Blue Jay

The Blue Jays were out in full force. They are such a beautiful bird. I wish he would have been turned away from me with it's head turned toward me. Their backs have amazing patterns. Maybe another day I'll get the perfect shot.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
January 10th, 2024  
