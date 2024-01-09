Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
Beautiful Blue Jay
The Blue Jays were out in full force. They are such a beautiful bird. I wish he would have been turned away from me with it's head turned toward me. Their backs have amazing patterns. Maybe another day I'll get the perfect shot.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
1
1
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th January 2024 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
January 10th, 2024
