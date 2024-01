Surprise Ohio Visitor

This female Vermillion Flycatcher should be nowhere near Ohio, especially during the winter. They should be in southern Arizona, Texas and Mexico but this little girl was not very good with directions. The photo isn't very good because of a very overcast, snowy, rainy day. We were very excited to get to see her. I'm looking forward to seeing both males and females this spring when we visit southeast Arizona and Texas. Life is good right now.