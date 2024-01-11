Sign up
Previous
Photo 760
Common Loon
I found this Common Loon at a local lake today. We don't see them often in central Ohio. You can see from the hooked bill that it is a fisherman. They are quite the underwater swimmers. It looks to me like it is just starting to change it's plumage.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
0
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
760
photos
53
followers
62
following
208% complete
View this month »
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
760
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th January 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
