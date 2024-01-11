Previous
Common Loon by cwbill
Common Loon

I found this Common Loon at a local lake today. We don't see them often in central Ohio. You can see from the hooked bill that it is a fisherman. They are quite the underwater swimmers. It looks to me like it is just starting to change it's plumage.
