Carolina Chickadee by cwbill
Photo 762

Carolina Chickadee

In Central Ohio our resident chickadees are Carolina Chickadees. Just north of us they have Black Capped Chickadees.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

John ace
Excellent! They are so pretty!
January 14th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Nice.
January 14th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture
January 14th, 2024  
