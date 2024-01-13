Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
Carolina Chickadee
In Central Ohio our resident chickadees are Carolina Chickadees. Just north of us they have Black Capped Chickadees.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
3
2
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
762
photos
53
followers
62
following
208% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th January 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John
ace
Excellent! They are so pretty!
January 14th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Nice.
January 14th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture
January 14th, 2024
