Previous
Photo 774
The Beauty Of The Carribean
We visited and hiked on the east end of St Croix today. So many beautiful spots. This side of the island is more desert like. The wind was high as were the waves which added to the beauty but kept our snorkel gear in the car.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
0
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
