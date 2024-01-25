Previous
The Beauty Of The Carribean by cwbill
Photo 774

The Beauty Of The Carribean

We visited and hiked on the east end of St Croix today. So many beautiful spots. This side of the island is more desert like. The wind was high as were the waves which added to the beauty but kept our snorkel gear in the car.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise