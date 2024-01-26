Previous
Point Udall by cwbill
Point Udall

This shot was taken from Point Udall on St Croix. Point Udall is the eastern most point of the United State and it's territories. Buck Island is in the background. Buck Island is a national monument preserved for it's underwater habitat.
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic shot!
January 27th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful shot and spot!
January 27th, 2024  
