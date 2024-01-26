Sign up
Previous
Photo 775
Point Udall
This shot was taken from Point Udall on St Croix. Point Udall is the eastern most point of the United State and it's territories. Buck Island is in the background. Buck Island is a national monument preserved for it's underwater habitat.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
2
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic shot!
January 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful shot and spot!
January 27th, 2024
