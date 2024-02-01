Previous
Light Trails by cwbill
Photo 781

Light Trails

As I left the house this evening to go to my local camera club, I had an idea. It's almost 50 degrees on February 1 so why not shoot light trails instead of camera club. I think I made the right decision.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
213% complete

