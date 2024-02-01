Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Light Trails
As I left the house this evening to go to my local camera club, I had an idea. It's almost 50 degrees on February 1 so why not shoot light trails instead of camera club. I think I made the right decision.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st February 2024 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
