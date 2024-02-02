Sign up
Photo 782
Mallard
Mallard Ducks are known for their bright green head, but with the light just right it appeared to be purple.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
2
365
NIKON Z 8
2nd February 2024 11:11am
