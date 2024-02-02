Previous
Mallard by cwbill
Photo 782

Mallard

Mallard Ducks are known for their bright green head, but with the light just right it appeared to be purple.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise