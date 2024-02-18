Sign up
Photo 798
Eastern Bluebird
I used to think that the bluebirds migrated out of Ohio for the winter. I guess I was wrong. So good to have these beauties around our house all winter.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
0
1
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
798
photos
55
followers
62
following
218% complete
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th February 2024 2:25pm
