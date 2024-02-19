Previous
Next
Black Backed Woodpecker by cwbill
Photo 799

Black Backed Woodpecker

My wife and I drove 14 hours to northern Minnesota to do some birding. One of the species we wanted to see was the Black Backed Woodpecker. Success on day one.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Another awesome capture with such great detail. I've never seen one of these or even heard of them!
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise