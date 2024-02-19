Sign up
Photo 799
Black Backed Woodpecker
My wife and I drove 14 hours to northern Minnesota to do some birding. One of the species we wanted to see was the Black Backed Woodpecker. Success on day one.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
1
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
800
photos
56
followers
62
following
219% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th February 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
Another awesome capture with such great detail. I've never seen one of these or even heard of them!
February 21st, 2024
