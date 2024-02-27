Previous
Northern Hawk Owl by cwbill
Photo 807

Northern Hawk Owl

The Northern Hawk Owl is found mainly in Canada. We found this one is northern Minnesota which is a small area they may migrate to during the winter. Such a cool looking bird.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise