Signs Of Spring by cwbill
Photo 808

Signs Of Spring

I shot these buds in northern Minnesota last week. I couldn't believe how things were changing. The average low temperature for that area last week was -7 degrees Fahrenheit. Our weather is just crazy this winter.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
221% complete

Photo Details

