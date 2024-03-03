Previous
Oh Those Eyes by cwbill
Oh Those Eyes

A shot of a different Great Grey Owl which we saw in Northern Minnesota. I usually don't center the subject in the shot, but with it's eyes looking straight forward I felt it worked. What do you think.
Bill

@cwbill
