Common Redpoll by cwbill
Common Redpoll

This was a life lister for me. They had evaded me on a couple of occasions, but on our trip to Minnesota I couldn't help but see them. They are very common, coming to feeders in flocks.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Bill

@cwbill
Milanie ace
Great light and focusing
March 5th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
March 5th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Well done.
(I alway thought being a bird and being called “common” was a bit hurtful!!)
March 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful bird.
March 5th, 2024  
