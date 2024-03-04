Sign up
Photo 813
Common Redpoll
This was a life lister for me. They had evaded me on a couple of occasions, but on our trip to Minnesota I couldn't help but see them. They are very common, coming to feeders in flocks.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
4
2
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Milanie
ace
Great light and focusing
March 5th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture.
March 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well done.
(I alway thought being a bird and being called “common” was a bit hurtful!!)
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful bird.
March 5th, 2024
