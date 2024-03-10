Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
1st Year Common Redpoll
The Redpoll's will spend their summers breeding time in the arctic area above the Canadian provinces. They will winter in the north of the US and in southern Canada. This is a life lister for me.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
0
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th February 2024 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
TheCuriousSchooloftheFeralandFree
What a gorgeous and sharp capture! I just started photographing a few birds at our feeders this winter. So happy for you. What a beautiful creature.
March 10th, 2024
