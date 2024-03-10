Previous
1st Year Common Redpoll by cwbill
1st Year Common Redpoll

The Redpoll's will spend their summers breeding time in the arctic area above the Canadian provinces. They will winter in the north of the US and in southern Canada. This is a life lister for me.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Bill

@cwbill
What a gorgeous and sharp capture! I just started photographing a few birds at our feeders this winter. So happy for you. What a beautiful creature.
March 10th, 2024  
