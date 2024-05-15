Previous
Bailey's Birthday by dailypix
15 / 365

Bailey's Birthday

Today is our dog Bailey's 13th Birthday. We got him when we lived on the West Coast of Canada. He's been loads of fun to have as a part of our family.

He's slowing down a bit because of his age but stills loves to chase tennis balls and explore wherever he can.
