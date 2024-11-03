Previous
Sand Dollars by dailypix
187 / 365

Sand Dollars

These sand dollars are from my collection. They are quite fragile and break easily but at least I have a couple.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Susan Klassen

Barb ace
Beautifully captured!
November 7th, 2024  
