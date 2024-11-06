Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
190 / 365
Wood Ornaments
Here is a few of the wood ornaments I’ve been working on for the Christmas craft sale my husband and I are in.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
209
photos
25
followers
66
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th November 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornaments
Barb
ace
Very nice!
November 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close