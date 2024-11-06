Previous
Wood Ornaments by dailypix
190 / 365

Wood Ornaments

Here is a few of the wood ornaments I’ve been working on for the Christmas craft sale my husband and I are in.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very nice!
November 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise