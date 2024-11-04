Previous
This is a wood-turned bowl my husband made where I display some of my sea shells and white sea glass.
4th November 2024

Susan Klassen

The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Barb
Pretty!
November 7th, 2024  
