Almost Gone by dailypix
191 / 365

Almost Gone

Well it looks like it took the little birds a little over a month to finish off the sunflower seeds. The picture below was from October 3.

https://media.365project.org/1/9499960_beghimuv57_o.png
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
52% complete

