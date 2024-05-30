Previous
Neighborhood Lilac by dailypix
Neighborhood Lilac

Don't you love the smell of Lilac's. This is from one of our neighbours.

So nice to smell the fragrance in the house.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Susan Klassen

