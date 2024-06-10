Previous
Canna Lily by dailypix
Canna Lily

I’ve wanted to get a Canna Lily for a couple of years. I was able to purchase this one this spring. It’s interesting that the buds on the flower resemble Crab Claws. Don’t you think?
Susan Klassen

Photo Details

