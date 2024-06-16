Previous
Relaxing by the fire by dailypix
47 / 365

Relaxing by the fire

After it rained my husband and I sat outside relaxing by our smokeless fire pit.

Of course we also had to roast a few marshmallows.

A fitting end to a busy weekend.
16th June 2024

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
13% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice way to relax. I love roasting marshmallows but l don't like to eat them
June 18th, 2024  
