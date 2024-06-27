Previous
Potato Flowers by dailypix
58 / 365

Potato Flowers

These little flowers are blooming on our potato plants in one of our raised garden beds.

I thought they looked neat and an encouraging sign there is growth underneath.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

