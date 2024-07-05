Previous
Lilly 1 by dailypix
66 / 365

Lilly 1

This is one of the first lilies to bloom this summer I’ll post the other one in another album. It was a cooler than normal spring and start to summer so I think that delayed the lilies for a couple weeks.

5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
18% complete

Photo Details

