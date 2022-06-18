Previous
June 18: Supertunia in BW by daisymiller
222 / 365

June 18: Supertunia in BW

This is my first attempt at shooting and processing in the Don Worth style for the bw-72 challenge.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
Milanie ace
Very nicely done in b&w
June 19th, 2022  
