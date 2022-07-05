Previous
July 5: My Grandmother's plant by daisymiller
239 / 365

July 5: My Grandmother's plant

I have had this plant for a long time. My aunt gave me a start of my grandmother's plant. This is the best I have ever photographed it. I call this a work in progress, as I will keep trying to get a better shot.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller

