Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
239 / 365
July 5: My Grandmother's plant
I have had this plant for a long time. My aunt gave me a start of my grandmother's plant. This is the best I have ever photographed it. I call this a work in progress, as I will keep trying to get a better shot.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3281
photos
33
followers
50
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Latest from all albums
236
2847
237
2848
2849
238
239
2850
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Editing and Processing
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
4th July 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
bw
,
july
,
theme-plant
,
bw-72
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close