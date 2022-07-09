Sign up
Previous
Next
243 / 365
July 9: Hosta
I always like how the sunlight shines through the Hosta leaves.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3289
photos
33
followers
50
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Latest from all albums
2851
240
241
2852
2853
242
243
2854
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Editing and Processing
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
8th July 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
summer
,
bw
,
july
