I believe I can fly by danette
Photo 2410

I believe I can fly

My #1 son tossing his #1 son into the air. Summer fun.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Kerri Michaels ace
great catch fav
July 26th, 2020  
