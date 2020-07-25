Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2410
I believe I can fly
My #1 son tossing his #1 son into the air. Summer fun.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2635
photos
138
followers
134
following
660% complete
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th July 2020 11:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
summer
,
swimming
,
son
,
grandson
Kerri Michaels
ace
great catch fav
July 26th, 2020
