Photo 2450
The Simple Life
It's amazing to see the huge yachts all around Palm Beach. I saw one with a swimming pool. You can live right there (but not on the water) for only $7 million.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Tags
water
,
yacht
,
florida
,
intracoastal
,
palmbeach
Joan Robillard
ace
This boats are amazing but I really think I prefer my simple life
September 23rd, 2020
