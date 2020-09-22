Previous
The Simple Life by danette
Photo 2450

The Simple Life

It's amazing to see the huge yachts all around Palm Beach. I saw one with a swimming pool. You can live right there (but not on the water) for only $7 million.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
This boats are amazing but I really think I prefer my simple life
September 23rd, 2020  
