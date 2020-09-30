Sign up
Photo 2455
Nearly full
Even when it was behind a large cloud, it was quite bright. I understand tonight's full moon is a must see.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
4
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2680
photos
132
followers
129
following
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th September 2020 7:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, great capture of the moon.
October 1st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is gorgeous!
October 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture!
October 1st, 2020
GaryW
Nice framing with the clouds.
October 1st, 2020
