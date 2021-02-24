Sign up
Photo 2555
Plunging in
The birds are so fast and go all in to get a fish.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th February 2021 1:35pm
Tags
water
,
bird
,
heron
,
swamp
,
florida
,
tricoloredheron
Diana
ace
Great timing and colours.
February 24th, 2021
