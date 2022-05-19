Previous
All Glory by danette
Photo 2890

All Glory

Went out to the Everglades last night and was rewarded with this amazing sunset.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning capture of this amazing sunset!
May 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful heavenly image.
May 19th, 2022  
