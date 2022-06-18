Previous
Anticipation by danette
Anticipation

The sun rises over the river and the community boat docks. Scallop season is officially underway in this area of Florida. The boats will soon be full of people, friends and family of all ages headed out to the Gulf of Mexico to find those scallops!
Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunrise!
How exciting, I love scallops!
June 21st, 2022  
