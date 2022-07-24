Previous
Determined by danette
He is setting his sites on his water gun target.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of his expression :)
July 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
That is one mean look, what a fabulous capture of his expression! Hope you were not the target!
July 26th, 2022  
KWind ace
He looks determined!!
July 26th, 2022  
