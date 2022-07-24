Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2939
Determined
He is setting his sites on his water gun target.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3168
photos
135
followers
134
following
805% complete
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd July 2022 4:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
grandson
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of his expression :)
July 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
That is one mean look, what a fabulous capture of his expression! Hope you were not the target!
July 26th, 2022
KWind
ace
He looks determined!!
July 26th, 2022
