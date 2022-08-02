Sign up
Photo 2940
Where did that ball go?
This family of Sandhill Cranes are very comfortable on the golf course.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Tags
florida
,
orlando
,
cranes
,
sandhill
,
golfcourse
,
shinglecreek
