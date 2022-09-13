Sign up
Photo 2969
Tenacity
All the trees along the rim of the Grand Canyon show a great deal of tenacity in their growth.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3198
photos
134
followers
130
following
813% complete
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th August 2022 11:21am
grand
,
trees
,
arizona
,
canyon
ace
Gorgeous view!
September 13th, 2022
