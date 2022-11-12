Previous
Next
The Waves won by danette
Photo 3015

The Waves won

The pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea did not survive the waves brought on by Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my word! We saw the houses falling into the ocean when Nicole hit, I just don’t think people should live on the very edge where the ocean constantly takes the soil away.
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise