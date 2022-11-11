Previous
Next
Such power by danette
Photo 3014

Such power

Hurricane Nicole sent powerful waves to our area. I didn't know when I was standing here that the top of the pier suffered some damage from the storm. During the storm, waves went well over the top!
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture of the power of the elements!
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise