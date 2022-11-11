Sign up
Photo 3014
Such power
Hurricane Nicole sent powerful waves to our area. I didn't know when I was standing here that the top of the pier suffered some damage from the storm. During the storm, waves went well over the top!
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3243
photos
135
followers
131
following
825% complete
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
pier
,
nicole
,
florida
,
hurricane
,
deerfield
Diana
ace
Awesome capture of the power of the elements!
November 11th, 2022
